HER2-positive cancer clinical trials

HER2 cancer refers to any tumor that tests positive for the presence of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). This protein promotes the growth of cancer cells. Two of the most common cancers that are positive for the HER2 proteins are stomach (gastric) cancer and breast cancer. Nearly one in three stomach cancer cases are HER2-positive. One in four breast cancer cases are HER2-positive. Other cancer types have been positive for HER2 including bladder, pancreatic, ovarian cancer, and more.

The prognosis of HER2-positive tumors tends to be somewhat poorer than for HER2-negative tumors, but the widespread adoption of HER2 targeted therapies is making a difference in survival rates, especially for HER2 breast cancer. Clinical trials provide cancer patients access to targeted therapies for HER2 cancers. Clinical Trial Matching tools using Artificial-Intelligence engines can quickly match HER2-positive cancer patients to clinical trials based on many factors such as location, stage of disease, and medical history. The Clinical Trial Matching System (CTMS) from Massive Bio gives personalized matches to patients of all cancer types.

